Recent investigations reveal Indian public sector undertakings (PSUs) have been actively supplying military equipment, technology, and fuel to Myanmar's military junta, highlighting India's complicity in the ongoing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Myanmar. Justice For Myanmar's detailed investigation exposes the involvement of key Indian defense PSUs and the Indian Air Force in bolstering the military capabilities of the junta, leading to widespread international condemnation and calls for an immediate embargo on arms sales to Myanmar.

Supply Chains of Conflict

Justice For Myanmar's thorough investigation, based on publicly available data, including trade records and corporate disclosures, identifies at least 10 Indian PSUs that have continued their support to the Myanmar military since the February 1, 2021 coup. High-profile companies like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) have been pinpointed for their transactions that include critical military hardware and support services, directly contributing to the junta's capability to wage a brutal crackdown on civilians.

India's Role in Legitimizing the Junta

Beyond the supply of weapons and military equipment, India has played a significant role in legitimizing the junta through various defense-related engagements. Notably, members of Myanmar's military junta have been provided platforms to attend prominent Indian defense events and receive military training. Such actions not only lend support but also add a layer of legitimacy to the junta's rule, further isolating Myanmar from the international community's efforts to restore democracy and peace.

Global Calls for Action

Justice For Myanmar's findings have prompted a global outcry against India's involvement with the Myanmar military junta, with calls for an immediate halt to the sale of arms and military equipment. Advocacy groups and international observers stress the need for India to reassess its position and obligations under international law, urging an embargo on arms sales to Myanmar. The spotlight on India's PSUs and their role in fueling atrocities in Myanmar has intensified the debate on ethical foreign policy and the responsibility of nations in preventing human rights abuses.

The revelations by Justice For Myanmar underscore the complex dynamics of international arms trade and the dire consequences of supporting regimes engaged in widespread human rights violations. As the international community grapples with the findings, the pressure mounts on India to align its foreign policy with global standards on human rights and international law, potentially reshaping the region's geopolitical landscape and India's role within it.