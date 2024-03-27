India's Popular Cars Fail Global NCAP Safety Tests: Citroen eC3, Maruti Models Score Low

In a recent unveiling by Global NCAP, several of India's best-loved cars have been spotlighted for their poor performance in safety crash tests, raising concerns over passenger safety standards. Among the cars tested, the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback and popular Maruti Suzuki models like the Swift and WagonR have received notably low safety ratings, prompting a reevaluation of what constitutes a safe vehicle in the Indian market.

Raising Safety Standards

Automakers in India are under increasing pressure to enhance the safety features of their vehicles. This comes in the wake of growing consumer awareness and demand for higher safety measures, transitioning from basic airbags to more sophisticated Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Despite this trend, the recent Global NCAP crash tests reveal that several high-selling models in India have failed to meet satisfactory safety levels, with some vehicles scoring as low as zero stars in adult occupant protection.

Notable Performances

The Citroen eC3's performance was particularly alarming, securing a zero-star rating for adult occupant protection and only one star for child occupant protection. Maruti Suzuki's offerings did not fare much better, with the WagonR, Swift, and S-Presso all receiving low safety ratings. These results spotlight the discrepancy between a car's market popularity and its safety credentials. While cars like the Renault Kwid also struggled, it's clear that there's an urgent need for automakers to prioritize safety enhancements.

Consumer Awareness and Future Outlook

As consumers become more safety-conscious, the demand for vehicles equipped with comprehensive safety features is likely to grow. This shift in consumer preference could push car manufacturers to invest in safer car designs and technologies. The recent crash test results serve as a wake-up call for the Indian auto industry to align more closely with global safety standards, potentially leading to a market where safety ratings become a pivotal factor in the purchasing decision.