India

India’s Path to Development: Narendra Modi’s 25-Year Vision

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:49 am EST
India's Path to Development: Narendra Modi's 25-Year Vision

On January 10, 2024, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, asserting his vision to transform India into a developed nation by its 100th year of independence. Modi’s bold ambition aims to place India among the top three economies globally within the next 25 years. At the summit, the Prime Minister attributed India’s economic ascent to a decade-long focus on structural reforms.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: A Platform for Growth

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, an international forum, serves as a platform for discussions on economic development, business opportunities, and investment prospects. Its primary objective is to foster economic growth, stimulate investments, and encourage international collaboration to boost Gujarat’s economic prosperity.

Modi’s Strategic Vision for India

During his address, Prime Minister Modi outlined India’s strategic vision for the next quarter-century. He emphasized India’s role as a pillar of stability and an engine of prosperity in the global economy. The Prime Minister highlighted priorities such as green hydrogen, renewable energy, semiconductors, and future technology, including artificial intelligence (AI).

Investments and Partnerships Strengthening India’s Ascent

The summit witnessed major investments from companies like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Sons, and commitments from businesses in Singapore and the Netherlands. Modi underscored the significance of global partnerships, such as those with the UAE and the I2U2 Group, in India’s developmental journey. He also underscored India’s progress in digital inclusion and poverty reduction, painting a hopeful picture of the country’s future.

India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

