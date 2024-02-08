India's Parliamentary Panel Rings Alarm on MGNREGA Wages and Budget Cuts: A Call for Fairness Amidst Growing Disparities

In the grand halls of the Lok Sabha, a parliamentary panel in India has voiced grave concerns over the inadequacies of the daily wages provided under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA). The panel, led by Kanimozhi of the DMK party, underscored the growing disparity between these wages and the escalating cost of living.

A Tale of Disparity

The panel's report revealed stark variations in MGNREGA wages across different Indian states. The lowest daily wage, a meager INR 221, was found in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In contrast, Sikkim's three gram panchayats offered the highest wage, a comparatively more substantial INR 354.

The committee highlighted that such disparities could potentially discourage workers from participating in the scheme, further exacerbating the issue of labor scarcity.

The Anoop Satpathy Committee Recommendations

The panel referenced the recommendations of the Anoop Satpathy Committee, which advocated for a daily wage of INR 375 under the MGNREGA scheme. This suggestion was put forth in light of the growing cost of living and the need to ensure a decent standard of living for the rural workforce.

Budgetary Allocation: A Cause for Concern

The panel also expressed apprehensions about the reduction in the budgetary allocation for MGNREGA for the fiscal year 2023-24. The allocated budget of INR 60,000 crore fell significantly short of the department's proposed demand of INR 98,000 crore and the previous year's revised estimate of INR 89,400 crore.

The committee warned that such budget cuts could severely impact the scheme's effectiveness, potentially hindering the timely release of wages and materials.

As the sun sets on another day in India, the echoes of these concerns reverberate through the corridors of power. The future of MGNREGA and the millions of rural workers who depend on it hangs in the balance. The panel's call for fair wages and adequate funding serves as a clarion call for change, a reminder that the struggle for a decent standard of living is far from over.

The Need for a Rethink

The panel's report also criticized the method used to calculate MGNREGA wages, which uses the Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labour (CPI-AL) from April 1, 2009, as the base for indexation. The committee deemed this approach obsolete and called for a reevaluation of the wage calculation method.

As the curtains draw on this chapter, the panel's recommendations serve as a beacon of hope for the millions of rural workers who rely on the MGNREGA scheme. Their call for fair wages, adequate funding, and a revised calculation method resonates with the aspirations of a nation striving for equitable growth and development.

