India's Parliamentary Committee Reviews Bill to Increase Women's Marriage Age

In a significant progression towards gender parity in India, a parliamentary committee is currently reviewing a bill that seeks to elevate the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years. The committee has been accorded a four-month extension, setting a deadline of May to finalize its report. This timeline is critical, as it precedes the end of the 17th Lok Sabha's term on June 16.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The bill in question, known as The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, remains pending in the Lok Sabha. The bill's primary objective is to establish an equal legal age of marriage for both men and women, thereby superseding all preceding laws, customs, usages, or practices concerning matrimony. The bill was presented in December 2021 but could potentially lapse when the Lok Sabha's tenure concludes in June. This is because bills that fail to secure approval from both houses of Parliament do not carry over to the subsequent session.

Committee's Role and Scope

The bill was referred to the standing committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports for a comprehensive examination. The committee operates under the aegis of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani had requested this referral for a detailed review when the bill was first introduced.

The Implications of the Bill

The proposed amendment holds significant implications for Indian society, particularly in terms of tackling child marriage and promoting gender equality. By aligning the legal age of marriage for women with that of men, the bill represents a stride towards greater gender parity. It is expected to have a profound impact on the health, education, and overall empowerment of women in India.