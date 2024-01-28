India's Ministry of Education Confirms No De-reservation of Reserved Posts in Higher Education

The Indian Ministry of Education has clarified that reserved posts in higher education institutions cannot be de-reserved. This came in response to draft guidelines proposed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) suggesting de-reservation when insufficient candidates from reserved categories are available. The proposal sparked backlash from various groups including the Congress party, which accused the government of a conspiracy against reservation for SC, ST, and OBC communities, and the JNU Students' Union.

UGC's Draft Guidelines

The UGC's draft guidelines suggested that a reserved vacancy could be opened to the general category if enough reserved candidates are not available. This could apply to both hiring and promotion policies. The proposal also outlined a de-reservation procedure, requiring approval from the Ministry of Education for Group A or B posts, and from the Executive Council of the University for Group C or D posts.

Reactions to the Proposal

The draft guidelines have been met with criticism. The Congress party accused the government of conspiring against reservation for the marginalized communities. The JNU Students' Union also protested the proposal. President of Tamil Nadu Universities and Colleges SC/ST Teachers’ Association expressed shock and raised concerns about the vague criteria and lack of obligatory opinion from the SC/ST/Backward Classes panel.

Assurance from the UGC Chairman

The UGC Chairman reassured that there has been no de-reservation of reserved category positions in the past and there will be none in the future. This commitment aligns with the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Act, 2019. The proposed de-reservation for promotions would only occur if sufficient numbers of SC and ST candidates fit for promotion are not available, subject to approval from UGC and the Ministry of Education under specific conditions.