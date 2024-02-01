India's MGNREGA and PM-Kisan Budgets: A Deep Dive into the Allocations amid Global and National Events

In the wake of the pandemic years of 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), an initiative guaranteeing minimum annual employment for every rural household, witnessed a surge in funding and job creation. Despite global turmoil such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the demand for MGNREGA persisted, indicating its significance in the rural economy.

Record Employment and Reduced Budget

However, as the world began to recover from the pandemic in fiscal year 2023-2024, the budget for MGNREGA was reduced to its lowest since 2017-2018. This reduction raised eyebrows, given the continuing high demand for employment under the scheme. Speculation suggests that if the current trend prevails, the fiscal year could end with over 300 crore person-days of employment, the third highest on record.

PM-Kisan Scheme: A Steady Allocation Amidst Political Landscape

Simultaneously, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, a brainchild of the current Modi government, has not seen an anticipated hike in its annual payment to farmer families, despite the forthcoming national elections. The budget for PM-Kisan remains pegged at Rs 60,000 crore, a figure unchanged from the previous year. This decision stands in contrast to the previous budget when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had cut the PM-Kisan allocation by 13 per cent.

Government's Stand on MGNREGA and PM-Kisan

Finance Minister Sitharaman emphasized that MGNREGA allocations are demand-driven rather than trend-based. This statement followed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)'s remarks on MGNREGA's operation in some states. She also highlighted the unchanged allocation for the PM-Kisan scheme, stating that 11.8 crore farmers received financial assistance under the PM-Kisan Yojana. The scheme provides Rs 6,000 per year in three instalments to farmers' families through DBT mode.

'Lakhpati Didi' Initiative: Aiming Higher

Adding to the economic narrative, a significant target increase for the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative was announced. The initiative, which strives to elevate women to a certain income threshold, has its goal raised from 2 crore to 3 crore beneficiaries, reinforcing the government's commitment towards women’s empowerment.