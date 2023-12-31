en English
India’s Legal Landscape Revolutionized: Colonial Era Criminal Laws Replaced

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:21 am EST
India’s Legal Landscape Revolutionized: Colonial Era Criminal Laws Replaced

Marking a historic shift in India’s legal terrain, the Narendra Modi-led government has replaced the age-old Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC), Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Indian Evidence Act with the Bharatiya Nyaya, Nagarik Surakhsha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Saakshya Adhineeyum respectively. This significant legal overhaul reflects the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) core objectives – the abrogation of Article 370, construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code.

Shedding the Colonial Yoke: The Decolonisation Project

The newly minted laws are part of the government’s ‘decolonisation project’ – an initiative aimed at eliminating remnants of colonial influence and establishing laws that are ‘purely Indian.’ The intent is to emphasize justice over punishment and to create legal codes that can endure into the next century, keeping pace with technological advancements. Among the notable changes is the replacement of the term ‘sedition’ with ‘deshdroha’ (offence against the country), and the definition of terrorism. New provisions have also been introduced to address mob lynching and threats to national unity.

Transforming the Criminal Justice System

In 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs in India achieved several milestones, including passing three criminal law bills to overhaul the criminal justice system in the country. The laws approved by the President will replace colonial era laws. This transformation includes reducing the number of sections in each code, significantly amending specific sections, revising the CRPC and Evidence Act, and represents a paradigm shift in the Indian legal framework.

Criticism and Concerns

The new legal codes have not been without controversy. Critics describe the new laws as ‘draconian,’ asserting they could lead to police excesses. The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Second Sanhita 2023 has raised particular concerns due to the proposed extension of the detention period in police custody from 15 to 60-90 days. This has sparked fears of an erosion of individual liberties and potential abuse of power. The democratic integrity of the legislative process has also been questioned in light of the government’s refusal to incorporate suggested amendments from the Standing Committee on the revision of the bill.

As India approaches an election year, these legal changes represent an ideological closure for the second Modi government. Political analysts predict these reforms could lead to a ‘Second Republic’ and a re-imagined India. However, the ultimate impact of these changes on India’s democratic fabric and the rights of its citizens remains to be seen.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

