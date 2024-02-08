India's Landmark Decision: Regional Supreme Court Benches to Bring Justice Closer

Bringing Justice Closer: India Greenlights Regional Benches of the Supreme Court

In a landmark decision that could reshape India's judicial landscape, the Ministry of Law and Justice has accepted a parliamentary committee's recommendation to establish regional benches of the Supreme Court. This development, discussed at length in an episode of Urban Debate with anchor Shreya Dhoundial, is expected to ensure 'access to justice' and potentially ease the burden on the country's overworked judiciary.

A Step Towards Decentralization

The demand for regional benches has long been a rallying cry for those seeking to bring justice closer to the common citizen's doorstep. By setting up these benches in four to five locations across the country, the government aims to address the challenges faced by litigants from remote areas, including language barriers, finding legal representation, and the exorbitant cost of litigation.

Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra, who was part of the panel on Urban Debate, suggested the creation of an intermediary court between the High Courts and the Supreme Court. While this idea was not pursued further, it underscores the urgent need for judicial reforms to tackle the mounting caseload and enhance accessibility.

Recommendations for a Stronger Judiciary

The 133rd Report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice outlined 22 reforms to strengthen the Indian judiciary. These included increasing the retirement age of judges and promoting diversity in judicial appointments. However, the focus on establishing regional benches reflects the government's commitment to making justice more accessible and affordable for all.

The move to establish regional benches is also expected to reduce the Supreme Court's caseload and lower litigation costs, addressing a key concern for many citizens. As the Department of Justice noted, Article 130 of the Constitution allows for the Supreme Court to sit in Delhi or other appointed locations, paving the way for this significant step towards decentralization.

A New Era of Justice

The decision to establish regional benches of the Supreme Court marks a pivotal moment in India's judicial history. By bringing justice closer to the people and addressing the challenges faced by litigants from far-flung areas, the government is taking a significant stride towards ensuring 'access to justice' for all. As the reforms take shape, the Indian judiciary stands on the cusp of a new era, one that promises to be more inclusive, more efficient, and more responsive to the needs of its diverse citizenry.

