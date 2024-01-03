en English
India’s Judiciary and the Democratic Backslide: An Examination

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
India, the world’s largest democracy, witnessed a democratic backslide in 2023 that shook its foundational pillars. The role of the country’s judiciary, often seen as the fortress of citizens’ rights and the rule of law, came under intense scrutiny. The principle of judicial review, established by the U.S. case Marbury vs. Madison in 1803, is a cornerstone of modern constitutions, asserting that sovereignty resides with the people, who are governed by their elected representatives. The judiciary enforces legal norms, ensuring the rule of law is upheld.

The Indian Constitution and Its Provisions

The Indian Constitution is a binding legal document that explicitly states that laws repugnant to fundamental rights are void. Articles 32 and 226 enable direct access to the Supreme Court and High Courts to enforce these rights. The judiciary’s role, therefore, is not only to interpret the constitution but to protect the rights of the citizens and uphold the rule of law.

Failures of the Judiciary in 2023

Despite these constitutional provisions, 2023 marked a failure of the Indian Supreme Court in several respects. Cases involving demonetization, the political crisis in Maharashtra, and the abolition of Article 370 saw the court failing to protect electoral democracy, the economy, federalism, and citizens’ fundamental rights. Decisions in these cases favored the government, and even when the law’s declaration was in favor of the petitioner, the operative orders did not enforce changes.

Religious Texts Influencing Judgments?

There were concerns about the judiciary possibly being swayed by cultural and religious texts like the Manusmriti and the Arthashastra, rather than adhering strictly to constitutional norms. This blurring of lines between religion and state poses a significant risk. The judiciary’s appeal to culture to impose restrictions on fundamental rights sets a dangerous precedent.

The year 2023 was a stark reminder of the need for vigilance from the legal community. To prevent the undermining of citizens’ rights by the judiciary, it is essential to ensure that judgments are based on constitutional norms, not religious or cultural texts. The courts must take the lead in protecting citizens’ rights and upholding the rule of law, reinforcing the principles established by modern constitutions.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

