India's Jaishankar Advocates Two-State Solution for Palestine, Urges NAM's Support

India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, recently called on the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to support a two-state solution in the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In a significant move, he met with Palestine's Foreign Minister, Dr. Riyad al-Maliki, at the NAM summit in Kampala, Uganda, where they held a detailed discussion on the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

India's Persistent Support for Palestinian Cause

Jaishankar underscored India's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and emphasized the importance of a peaceful resolution. He advocated for a sustainable solution to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stating that the establishment of a sovereign, independent, viable, and united State of Palestine, living within secure and recognized borders and at peace with Israel, is crucial.

The Call for NAM's Support

He urged NAM to continue its traditional support for the Palestinian people. NAM, an international organization comprising 120 member states, could play a significant role in advocating for the two-state solution that has received wide endorsement from the international community.

India's Role in Israeli-Palestinian Peace Talks

Jaishankar's statements underscore India's position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its advocacy for a diplomatic approach. India's endorsement of the two-state solution reflects its commitment to peace in the region and could influence the direction of future peace talks.