India's Interim Budget: A Shift from Populism to Empowerment and Fiscal Prudence

In a bold departure from the traditional populist measures, the recent interim budget in India has chosen to prioritize empowerment and fiscal prudence. The government has given precedence to large economic groups such as women, farmers, youth, and the impoverished, shifting the focus away from the business community and investing classes. This approach signifies a transition towards sensible micro-level budgeting and macro-level fiscal conservatism, a strategy that has been a hallmark of the BJP government since 2014.

Empowerment Over Entitlement

The interim budget refrained from introducing significant new spending programs or expansions of schemes that could be categorized as populist measures. Instead, it focused on empowering citizens by providing them with basic amenities such as housing, electricity, and direct benefit transfers. This approach aligns with the government's mantra of 'sabka saath sabka vikas' (together with all, development for all), eschewing appeasement and differentiation based on caste or religion.

Fiscal Prudence and Consolidation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman emphasized fiscal prudence in the Interim Budget 2024-25, opting not to indulge in populist spending ahead of the general elections. The budget aims to reduce the deficit to 5.1 per cent of GDP in 2024-25, with a revised lower deficit of 5.8 per cent for the current fiscal year. This focus on fiscal discipline is expected to bolster India's case for a higher sovereign credit rating and attract more investment. Despite criticism for lacking measures to stimulate consumption, the budget had a limited impact on equity and currency markets, positively influencing bond markets.

Driving Future Consumption and Growth

Over the last decade, the government has created over 500 million stakeholders in the economy by providing access to banking, electricity, and cooking gas. This is expected to drive future consumption, not just of necessities but also services and education, supported by the Innovation Fund. The Budget emphasizes capital expenditure for rapid and sustainable recovery from Covid-19 and maintains fiscal prudence by reducing wastage through technology and biometric validation. The government has improved fiscal deficit numbers and is committed to avoiding unnecessary spending while enhancing revenue.

The target of creating 'Lakhpati Didis' (women earning over a lakh) has been increased from 2 to 3 million within five years, and there is a focus on tapping into new growth trends across various sectors. Income tax collections have surpassed corporate tax collections, indicating a wealth effect in the economy. The government has also announced a Rs 1 lakh crore corpus for research to support innovation, which will be funded by technology-linked initiatives. Digital public infrastructure (DPI) has been identified as a key factor of production, and the government encourages states to maintain enthusiasm for long-term projects with capital support.