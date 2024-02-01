India's Interim Budget 2024-25: A Balance of Fiscal Prudence and Capital Expenditure

India's interim Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has placed a strong emphasis on fiscal prudence and continuity of capital expenditure. The budget, rather than offering significant giveaways, focuses on boosting the middle class, youth, and rural sectors, reflecting the government's confidence ahead of the general elections.

Aiding Rural Development

The budget has allocated a 13.2% increase in funding for key rural programs including MGNREGS, PMAY-Grameen, PMGSY, and PM-Kisan. Furthermore, it has boosted food storage and warehousing outlays, while modestly reducing the food subsidy bill. This strategy seems to target the upliftment of the rural economy and the betterment of the agricultural sector.

Fiscal Strategy and Economic Growth

The fiscal deficit has been targeted at 5.1% of GDP, backed by a robust 7% GDP growth rate and strong tax collections, with a conservative nominal GDP growth assumption of 10.5%. This move indicates the government's commitment to maintaining economic stability and growth. The continuation of the GST compensation cess, leading to lower market borrowings, is expected to drive down bond yields, easing the government's debt servicing costs and providing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with more flexibility in its monetary policy.

Encouraging Private Sector Investment

The budget has taken steps to stimulate private sector investment, with an 11% increase in capex allocation. This, along with potential benefits from foreign portfolio investments and possible rating agency upgrades, is likely to boost the economy. However, the budget has cut the concessional corporation tax rate and set modest targets for net tax revenue growth and non-tax revenues. To meet these targets, the government will need to improve its track record on disinvestment.

Focus on Continuity and Stability

Despite lower allocations for health and education, requiring private sector involvement, and the smallest defence budget in four years, the interim Budget still reflects the government's confidence and focus on continuity and stability. Long-term, low-interest rate loans are being offered to states to promote spending on tourism and other sectors. The full-fledged budget in July may see an increase in the defence budget allocation.