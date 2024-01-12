India’s Home Ministry Empowers States to Seize Assets of Unlawful Groups

The Union Home Ministry of India has issued a directive empowering State governments and Union Territory administrations to seize funds and confiscate properties linked to the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) and the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir. This move follows the recent declaration of these organizations as unlawful under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), a stringent anti-terrorism legislation.

Unlawful Associations and Their Activities

In notifications issued at the end of the previous month, the Ministry stated that the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat is involved in promoting terrorism and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. This organization, a key part of the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC), has been raising funds, including from Pakistan, to support unlawful activities and terrorist operations in the region. The Muslim League Jammu Kashmir, on the other hand, is notorious for its anti-India stance and aims to merge Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan to establish Islamic rule.

Enforcing the UAPA

The Ministry has directed that powers under Sections 7 and 8 of the UAPA, relating to the prohibition of funds and notification of premises used by unlawful associations, can now be exercised by State and Union Territory governments concerning these two banned groups. This directive underscores the government’s resolve to curb terrorism and secessionist activities in the region.

Implications of the Directive

This decision marks a significant step in India’s ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and secessionist movements. By authorizing State governments and Union Territory administrations to enforce the UAPA, the Ministry is reinforcing its stance against entities that pose threats to the nation’s security and sovereignty. This move also sends a strong message to other such groups, cautioning them against involving in unlawful activities.