en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India’s Growing Global Influence: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s Insights

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:00 am EST
India’s Growing Global Influence: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s Insights

Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, recently addressed the Manthan: Townhall meeting in Nagpur, Maharashtra, emphasizing India’s burgeoning global influence and its rising stature in the world’s perception. He underlined India’s growth from the 10th largest economy a decade ago to the fifth largest now, with prospects of becoming the third-largest economy in the near future.

India’s Independent Stance

Jaishankar stressed the importance of India maintaining its independence, managing its diverse interests without becoming a subsidiary of another country. He asserted that no significant global issue can be resolved without consulting India, highlighting the country’s increased international weight and influence.

India’s Ancient Civilization and International Groupings

Among the factors shaping India’s interactions with other nations, the Minister pointed to India’s ancient civilization and its inherent nature to be independent. These play a crucial role, especially in international groupings such as the Quad and BRICS, where member countries have differing interests. The Quad, which India is a part of, is focused on securing a rules-based global order and a free Indo-Pacific region. On the other hand, BRICS, which recently expanded to include five new permanent members, is centered on economic cooperation and trade among its members.

Domestic Transformations and Global Perception

Jaishankar also shed light on the domestic transformations that have redefined India’s global image. These include a rise in talent and investments, an expanding metro system, the establishment of new colleges, and the ongoing digitalization efforts. These changes have not only shifted the world’s perception of India but also resulted in an increase in foreign investments, particularly due to the country’s skilled and employable population.

0
India International Relations Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
49 seconds ago
India's Pursuit for Permanent UNSC Membership Gains Momentum: EAM S Jaishankar
In a significant development regarding India’s foreign relations, its External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar, during a townhall meeting in Nagpur, underscored the escalating global endorsement for India’s permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He candidly stated that such prestigious positions are not handed over easily and at times, need to be
India's Pursuit for Permanent UNSC Membership Gains Momentum: EAM S Jaishankar
ED Arrests Five in Connection to Alleged Exam Paper Leak in Rajasthan
27 mins ago
ED Arrests Five in Connection to Alleged Exam Paper Leak in Rajasthan
Aligarh Lock Makers Gift 50kg Lock to Ram Temple in Ayodhya
29 mins ago
Aligarh Lock Makers Gift 50kg Lock to Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Foreign Portfolio Investors Bet Big on Indian Stock Market in 2023: A Look Ahead
18 mins ago
Foreign Portfolio Investors Bet Big on Indian Stock Market in 2023: A Look Ahead
Diplomatic Incident Fuels '#BoycottMaldives' Campaign in India
21 mins ago
Diplomatic Incident Fuels '#BoycottMaldives' Campaign in India
Rangoli Artist Akshay Jalihal Crafts a Vibrant Tribute for the Upcoming Shri Ram Temple Ceremony
22 mins ago
Rangoli Artist Akshay Jalihal Crafts a Vibrant Tribute for the Upcoming Shri Ram Temple Ceremony
Latest Headlines
World News
Plymouth Football Boot Bank: A Kickstart for Young Footballers
3 mins
Plymouth Football Boot Bank: A Kickstart for Young Footballers
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
5 mins
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
8 mins
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
8 mins
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
15 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
19 mins
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
23 mins
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
23 mins
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
24 mins
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
38 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app