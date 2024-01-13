India’s Growing Global Influence: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s Insights

Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, recently addressed the Manthan: Townhall meeting in Nagpur, Maharashtra, emphasizing India’s burgeoning global influence and its rising stature in the world’s perception. He underlined India’s growth from the 10th largest economy a decade ago to the fifth largest now, with prospects of becoming the third-largest economy in the near future.

India’s Independent Stance

Jaishankar stressed the importance of India maintaining its independence, managing its diverse interests without becoming a subsidiary of another country. He asserted that no significant global issue can be resolved without consulting India, highlighting the country’s increased international weight and influence.

India’s Ancient Civilization and International Groupings

Among the factors shaping India’s interactions with other nations, the Minister pointed to India’s ancient civilization and its inherent nature to be independent. These play a crucial role, especially in international groupings such as the Quad and BRICS, where member countries have differing interests. The Quad, which India is a part of, is focused on securing a rules-based global order and a free Indo-Pacific region. On the other hand, BRICS, which recently expanded to include five new permanent members, is centered on economic cooperation and trade among its members.

Domestic Transformations and Global Perception

Jaishankar also shed light on the domestic transformations that have redefined India’s global image. These include a rise in talent and investments, an expanding metro system, the establishment of new colleges, and the ongoing digitalization efforts. These changes have not only shifted the world’s perception of India but also resulted in an increase in foreign investments, particularly due to the country’s skilled and employable population.