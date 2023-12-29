en English
India

India’s Gau Rakshaks: From Cow Protectors to Politicians

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:31 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:11 am EST
India’s Gau Rakshaks: From Cow Protectors to Politicians

In the pulsating political landscape of India, the rise of Gau Rakshaks—cow protectors—has become a contentious phenomenon. This grassroots activism, driven by deep-seated religious beliefs, intersects with the political ascendancy of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gau Rakshaks: Protectors Turned Politicians

Among the notable figures in this movement is Vishnu Dabad, a 30-year-old politician with the Jannayak Janta Party. For Dabad, his journey from poverty to political power is a testament to his role as a cow protector. His story mirrors that of many other activists who have leveraged their roles to climb the political ladder. Notably, 41 cow protectors have been elected to positions such as village chief, town council member, or local legislator over the past six years.

Protecting the Sacred: More than Just a Religious Duty

The rise of cow protectors is closely tied to the wave of Hindu nationalism spearheaded by BJP since 2014. Estimates suggest that over 300,000 Hindu men are involved in these groups. Their vigilant stance on enforcing Indian laws that prohibit cattle slaughter and the consumption of beef resonates with the BJP’s ideology and its reverence for cows, an animal considered sacred in Hinduism.

Controversy Surrounding Cow Protectors

However, this activism has not been without controversy. Cow protectors have been widely criticized for engaging in violent and extra-judicial activities in their efforts to enforce the laws. From May 2015 to December 2018, cow-related violence claimed at least 44 lives. Despite criticism and criminal complaints related to their activities, these activists continue to garner support from some politicians.

As India approaches the 2024 elections, the role of these activists in shaping the political narrative will be closely monitored. Their influence and the potential implications of their actions on the social fabric of India remain a topic of intense debate.

