India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to Visit Iran Amid Rising Global Concerns

India’s Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, is set to commence a two-day visit to Iran on January 14, to continue high-level dialogue between the two nations. Jaishankar’s agenda includes a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, where they will deliberate on a variety of bilateral, regional, and global matters.

Global Concerns Over Red Sea Security

The visit comes at a time of increasing worldwide apprehension, following recent airstrikes by the US and UK against Houthi positions in Yemen. A salient issue on their agenda is the ongoing security situation in the Red Sea, a crucial global waterway currently disrupted by the Israel-Hamas conflict and Houthi militants targeting merchant vessels. The Indian Navy, responding to a volatile maritime environment in the Red Sea and surrounding areas, has upped its maritime security operations through the deployment of frontline ships and surveillance aircraft.

Strengthening Connectivity Initiatives and Political Cooperation

Jaishankar and Amir-Abdollahian’s meetings will also cover topics of political cooperation and connectivity initiatives. India and Iran have been working together on the development of the Chahbahar port, a long-term project seen as a pivotal hub for the International North-South Transport Corridor project. Discussions on enhancing regional connectivity through this port are expected during the visit.

Fostering Strong People-to-People Relations

Beyond matters of political and regional importance, the two ministers will also delve into the robust people-to-people ties that exist between India and Iran. Given the fact that more than six million Indians reside in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and the region is a significant source of India’s energy requirements, maintaining strong relationships is of utmost importance. The visit underlines India’s commitment to continued engagement with Iran, despite criticism of Tehran by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.