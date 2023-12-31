India’s Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24

The Indian Finance Ministry has kick-started the process for the latter and final round of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the fiscal year 2023-24. This call to action has been made to various ministries and departments in preparation for the forthcoming Budget session, which is scheduled to commence in the closing week of January.

Approval for Expenditures

This session will mark the end for the 17th Lok Sabha before the general elections. During this pivotal time, the government aims to secure parliamentary consent for expenditures up to July 2024. This permission would be procured via a vote on account, a strategy utilized when a comprehensive budget cannot be passed before the fiscal year onset.

Eligibility for Inclusion

Proposals that qualify for inclusion in the Supplementary Demands for Grants comprise those involving advancements from the Contingency Fund and settlements mandated by court decrees. The Finance Ministry underscores the necessity for identifying savings within grants to evade undue or inflated demands, subsequently averting the need to surrender funds post-approval.

Timelines and Expectations

Ministries have been instructed to submit their expenditure proposals by January 8. The interim Budget for 2024-25 is predicted to be showcased on February 1, which is earlier than the preceding practice of presenting it at the end of February. This modification, brought about by the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, is designed to streamline the approval process and enhance the utilization of funds, thereby enabling the commencement of spending on projects prior to the monsoon season, which previously triggered delays.

Appointment of Arvind Panagariya

In another significant development, the Finance Ministry has appointed former Niti Aayog vice chairman and Columbia University professor, Arvind Panagariya, as the chairman of the Sixteenth Finance Commission. This commission will suggest the tax revenue sharing formula between the Centre and the States for the five-year period starting April 2026. The Commission has been given a deadline of October 2025 to submit its recommendations.