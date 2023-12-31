en English
Business

India’s Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:01 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:07 am EST
India's Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24

The Indian Finance Ministry has kick-started the process for the latter and final round of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the fiscal year 2023-24. This call to action has been made to various ministries and departments in preparation for the forthcoming Budget session, which is scheduled to commence in the closing week of January.

Approval for Expenditures

This session will mark the end for the 17th Lok Sabha before the general elections. During this pivotal time, the government aims to secure parliamentary consent for expenditures up to July 2024. This permission would be procured via a vote on account, a strategy utilized when a comprehensive budget cannot be passed before the fiscal year onset.

Eligibility for Inclusion

Proposals that qualify for inclusion in the Supplementary Demands for Grants comprise those involving advancements from the Contingency Fund and settlements mandated by court decrees. The Finance Ministry underscores the necessity for identifying savings within grants to evade undue or inflated demands, subsequently averting the need to surrender funds post-approval.

Timelines and Expectations

Ministries have been instructed to submit their expenditure proposals by January 8. The interim Budget for 2024-25 is predicted to be showcased on February 1, which is earlier than the preceding practice of presenting it at the end of February. This modification, brought about by the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, is designed to streamline the approval process and enhance the utilization of funds, thereby enabling the commencement of spending on projects prior to the monsoon season, which previously triggered delays.

Appointment of Arvind Panagariya

In another significant development, the Finance Ministry has appointed former Niti Aayog vice chairman and Columbia University professor, Arvind Panagariya, as the chairman of the Sixteenth Finance Commission. This commission will suggest the tax revenue sharing formula between the Centre and the States for the five-year period starting April 2026. The Commission has been given a deadline of October 2025 to submit its recommendations.

Business India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

