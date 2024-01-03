India’s External Affairs Minister Anticipates Challenges in 2024: A New Direction for Policies

India’s External Affairs Minister, in a recent address to a group of diplomats and experts, predicted that the challenges of 2023 will be carried forward into 2024. Despite the complexities, he expressed confidence in India’s political and economic position, as well as societal changes, indicating the nation’s readiness to face the future head-on.

Reflection on Historical Foreign Policy

Reflecting on India’s historical foreign policy, the minister critiqued the initial post-Independence approach to China, suggesting that a more India-centric view could have led to a less idealistic perspective on the relationship. He emphasized the differing views between the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and his deputy, Vallabhbhai Patel, particularly on India’s engagement with the UN Security Council and the USA. Patel’s argument for considering US relations based on India’s interests, rather than existing biases, was highlighted.

India’s Economic Reforms and Globalization

Minister Jaishankar acknowledged that India’s past economic reforms were not as comprehensive as they could have been, leading to the country not benefiting substantially from globalization. This realization serves as a cautionary note for future economic policies, underscoring the need for reforms that are both inclusive and far-reaching. He also pointed out that many socioeconomic indicators show that India had not progressed as much as it could have compared to other countries starting from a similar baseline.

Geopolitical Lessons from the Ramayana

Moreover, the minister elaborated on geopolitical and statecraft lessons that can be drawn from the Ramayana, one of the two major Sanskrit epics of ancient India. He stressed the importance of having reliable allies, a key theme of the epic, suggesting that this principle remains relevant in modern geopolitics.

In conclusion, with the complexities anticipated for 2024, the minister’s address provided a clear indication of India’s foreign policy direction, highlighting the need for a more self-centric approach and the importance of reliable alliances. The lessons from the past, both in terms of foreign relations and economic reforms, serve as a guide for navigating the challenges ahead.