India's Electoral Integrity Questioned: Opposition Challenges EVM Reliability Ahead of Elections

As India approaches its national elections, scheduled to start on April 19, the integrity and reliability of its electronic voting machines (EVMs) have come under scrutiny. Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the EVMs during a campaign launch, stirred controversy by alleging potential election fraud. This accusation has reignited debates over the trustworthiness of EVMs, which are not internet-connected but are criticized for their programmable chips that could, theoretically, misrecord votes. Despite these allegations, both the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Supreme Court have dismissed claims of EVM tampering, citing a lack of conclusive evidence.

Debating EVM Security

The Congress and several opposition parties have long questioned the fidelity of EVMs, urging a return to paper ballots for greater transparency. This demand, however, was recently rejected by the Supreme Court, labeling it a "regressive proposal." To counter skepticism, the ECI introduced the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) system in 2013, allowing voters to confirm their selections on a paper slip before final submission. Despite this measure and the random tallying of VVPAT slips with EVM results as an additional check, the opposition's demand for a complete count of VVPAT slips persists, highlighting a deep-seated mistrust in the system.

Election Commission's Stance

Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi emphasized that electoral malpractice, if any, likely occurs before the voting phase, pointing to issues like voter list manipulation rather than EVM tampering. The ECI has undertaken efforts to maintain accurate and fair electoral rolls, but challenges remain, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic which necessitated the removal of deceased individuals' names. The process, however, is feared to be exploited for political gains, potentially disenfranchising voters unfavorable to the current government. This concern was highlighted after allegations surfaced of millions of Muslim and Dalit voters being omitted from electoral rolls ahead of the 2019 elections.

Public Perception and Trust

The controversy over EVMs and the integrity of India's electoral process has not only been a topic of political debate but has also affected public trust in democracy. With claims of election rigging circulating, the confidence of voters like Gregory Ekka, who feel their votes might not be accurately counted, has been shaken. Despite the ECI's efforts to ensure transparency and fairness through measures like VVPAT, the ongoing disputes and demands from opposition parties reflect a significant challenge in restoring faith in India's electoral system.

The upcoming national elections thus stand at a crucial juncture, where the integrity of the electoral process is as much a part of the political discourse as the candidates and their policies. Whether or not the concerns regarding EVMs and electoral rolls are addressed satisfactorily could have a lasting impact on the democratic fabric of the nation, influencing not just the immediate election outcomes but also the future of electoral trust and participation in India.