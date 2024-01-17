India's Election Commission Rolls Out Upgraded Elector's Photo Identity Card

In a landmark move to fortify the electoral process against impersonation and fraud, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled a newly upgraded version of the Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC). The EPIC, since its inception in 1993, has been a primary tool for validating voter identity. With the advent of advanced technology, the ECI has now augmented the EPIC with cutting-edge security features. These include an increased card size and thickness, the addition of a hologram, micro text, a ghost image, a guilloche pattern, and a QR code.

Advertisment

The revamped EPIC is intended for electors who registered during the Special Summary Revision of the Photo Electoral Roll-2023 and for those inducted in subsequent updates leading to the final revision in 2024. This initiative marks an important step in reinforcing the integrity of the democratic process, ensuring that only eligible voters participate in the elections.

Collaboration for Distribution

To ensure the efficient delivery of these new cards, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands has initiated a collaboration with the local Department of Posts. The two entities cemented this cooperation through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The primary aim of this alliance is to facilitate a smooth and secure distribution of the new EPICs, particularly in view of the upcoming General Election to the Lok Sabha in 2024.

Despite the absence of the Post Master General at a recent meeting concerning the distribution process, the CEO has instructed the Postal Department to expedite the delivery of the new EPICs. This urgency underscores the importance of the upcoming General Election and the need to ensure that all eligible voters are equipped with their new identity cards in time for the electoral event.