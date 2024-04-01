India's Defence Exports Soar to ₹21,000 Crore, Marking Historic 32% Growth

India has witnessed a remarkable leap in its defence exports, crossing the ₹21,000 crore threshold for the first time in the fiscal year 2023-24. This significant achievement demonstrates a 32% increase over the previous year, positioning India as a key player in the global defence market. Behind this success is a concerted effort led by the Ministry of Defence, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to bolster the nation's defence manufacturing capabilities and promote the 'Make in India' initiative.

Strategic Initiatives Fuel Growth

Several strategic initiatives have been pivotal in driving this unprecedented growth in defence exports. Policy reforms, aimed at enhancing the Ease of Doing Business, alongside increased export authorizations, have created a conducive environment for defence manufacturers. The <a href="https://english.jagran.com/india/defence-minister-of-india-says-india-defence-exports-reached-unprecedented-level-in-fy-2023-24-crossed-rs-21000-cr-mark-