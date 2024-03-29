India's Congress Says Facing 'Tax Terrorism' with $218 Million Demand Ahead of Elections

India's Congress party is in a financial bind after receiving a second tax notice, this time demanding an additional 18.2 billion rupees ($218 million), a move it deems 'tax terrorism'. This financial strain comes at a critical juncture, weeks before the nation votes in a general election where Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a historic third term. Congress treasurer Ajay Maken announced plans to contest the demand in court, despite concerns that a resolution may not be reached before the elections conclude.

Background of the Dispute

The tax notice is the latest in a series of financial challenges faced by Congress, once India's ruling party. Last month, authorities froze some of the party's bank accounts in relation to a 2018-19 tax case involving 1.35 billion rupees. The party, which has been at the helm for over half of India's post-independence history, accuses Modi's government of attempting to financially cripple its election campaign. This accusation comes amidst broader criticisms of Modi's administration allegedly using state power to suppress opposition voices ahead of the polls.

Election Stakes and Legal Battles

The timing of the tax notice is crucial, with India's general elections set to take place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Congress's financial woes are compounded by legal hurdles, including the Supreme Court's scheduled hearing on April 1. With the law on its side, according to Maken, the party's immediate challenge is the clock. The ongoing financial and legal battles against the backdrop of an impending election have raised questions about the role of government agencies in political processes.

Political Implications and Public Perception

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Modi, has dismissed allegations of political motivation behind the tax case. However, the situation has sparked debate over the integrity of India's democratic processes, with opposition figures and parties claiming targeted suppression. The Congress party's struggle to rejuvenate its campaign amidst these challenges highlights the intense political rivalry and the high stakes of the upcoming elections. As the party fights to navigate its financial straits, the outcome of these legal and political battles could significantly influence India's political landscape.