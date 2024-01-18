India’s Commitment to Health, Tensions Between Iran and Pakistan, and Ayodhya’s Anticipation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged the government’s resolve to ensure health and nutrition for all its citizens. In sports, the Indian hockey team stands on the brink of a momentous encounter against Germany in the semi-finals of the FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers hosted in Ranchi.

Pakistan Retaliates Against Iran

In international developments, Pakistan has launched counterstrikes against militant targets in Iran. The retaliatory action follows an Iranian airstrike inside Pakistan that resulted in the death of two children. Pakistan’s response has led to at least nine fatalities, escalating tensions between the two nations. The Iranian attack targeted the militant outfit Jaish al Adl, which Iran identifies as an Iranian terrorist group operating in Pakistan. The incident has strained the already delicate relationship between Pakistan and Iran, both accusing each other of harboring militant groups instigating attacks on their border areas.

Domestic Developments

On the domestic front, PM Modi has unveiled six commemorative postage stamps paying tribute to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that India offers the ideal conditions for semiconductor development. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reported a 57 percent surge in domestic traffic, putting India in the position of the fifth-largest civil aviation market globally. The Indian government has greenlit equity investments for the establishment of two new thermal power plants as part of its commitment to bolster domestic energy production.

Ayodhya Prepares for Pran Pratishtha

In cultural news, the city of Ayodhya is bustling with a series of pre-Pran Pratishtha rituals in anticipation of a significant ceremonial event. The atmosphere in the city is one of reverence and celebration as the populace prepares for the coming festivities.