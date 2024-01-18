India's Civil Aviation Minister Scindia Expresses Disapproval Over Passengers Dining on Tarmac, Deems Incident Shameful

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed his disappointment over a recent incident involving an IndiGo flight, where passengers were found consuming food on the tarmac. Referred to as 'shameful' by the Minister, the incident has sparked a stir in the civil aviation sector, leading to an urgent meeting convened by Scindia and penalties imposed on the offending parties.

Breach of Safety and Security

The incident, which was caught on camera and went viral, showed passengers of the Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight eating on the tarmac. The flight, originally bound for Goa, was diverted to Mumbai due to weather conditions, where it was mistakenly sent to a parking bay instead of a contact stand. This resulted in passengers deboarding onto the tarmac. The Ministry of Civil Aviation's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) responded to the incident, imposing a hefty fine of ₹1.20 crore on IndiGo and ₹90 lakh on Mumbai Airport for their roles in this breach of safety and security.

Swift Action and Reinforcement of SOPs

In response to the incident, Scindia emphasized that passenger safety remains the top priority in civil aviation. The Union Minister highlighted the challenges posed by weather conditions, such as fog in Delhi, which can lead to delays and cancellations in flights. However, he expressed that such incidents are unacceptable, and swift action was taken. Notices and penalties were issued within 24 hours of the incident, highlighting the seriousness with which such breaches are treated. Scindia also issued a reminder to airlines of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed in such situations to ensure passenger comfort and safety.

Looking Forward: Safety First

The incident has served as a stern reminder of the importance of adhering to safety and security guidelines in the aviation sector. The fines imposed on IndiGo and Mumbai Airport are also a testament to the government's commitment to ensuring passenger safety. As the aviation sector continues to grapple with challenges posed by weather conditions and other factors, the incident underscores the necessity of strict adherence to SOPs and the prioritization of passenger safety above all else.