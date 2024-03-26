India's Bold Move: Replacing Minimum Wage with Living Wage by 2025, Aims for Sustainable Development

India has embarked on a groundbreaking journey to overhaul its wage system by replacing the current minimum wage with a living wage by the year 2025. This ambitious plan, which seeks to align with the United Nations' sustainable development goals, has the potential to transform the lives of over 50 crore workers, particularly those in the unorganized sector. In pursuit of this goal, the Indian government has reached out to the International Labour Organization (ILO) for assistance in making this monumental transition.

Understanding the Shift

The concept of a living wage goes beyond the basic minimum wage, aiming to cover the essential needs of workers and their families, including food, housing, healthcare, education, and clothing. This approach not only promises to elevate the living standards of millions but also to address the persistent issue of poverty by ensuring that wages reflect the actual cost of living. The transition involves intricate planning, including the collection of comprehensive data and capacity building, to implement the living wages effectively across India's diverse states and territories.

Challenges and Opportunities

The implementation of living wages presents both challenges and opportunities. For businesses, especially foreign companies operating in India, this shift may lead to increased operating costs due to higher wage bills. However, it also offers an opportunity to contribute to a more equitable and sustainable economic environment. The Code on Wages Act, introduced in 2019, lays the foundation for this transition by proposing a uniform wage floor applicable across the country, thus simplifying the complex landscape of varying minimum wage rates across states and territories.

Path to Sustainable Development

The move towards living wages is seen as a critical step towards achieving the United Nations' sustainable development goals by 2030. By ensuring that workers earn a wage that genuinely reflects the cost of living, India aims to lift millions out of poverty and accelerate its progress towards social and economic sustainability. The collaboration with the ILO for capacity building and data collection underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing global challenges such as poverty and inequality.

As India forges ahead with its plan to replace minimum wages with living wages by 2025, it sets a precedent for other nations to follow. This bold initiative not only aims to improve the lives of its workforce but also to create a ripple effect that could influence global wage standards, making sustainable development a tangible reality for all.