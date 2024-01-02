India’s BJP Targets More than 400 Seats in Upcoming Lok Sabha Election

In what can only be described as a testament to their confidence and ambition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India has set a formidable target for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections: winning more than 400 seats. The audacious goal is now part of their new campaign slogan, ‘Teesri baar Modi Sarkar, ab ki baar 400 paar’, a rhymed call to arms that underscores the party’s intent to clinch a third consecutive term under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘Ab ki baar 400 paar’: The BJP’s Battle Cry

The unveiling of this campaign mantra occurred during a strategy meeting presided over by BJP’s national president JP Nadda. The gathering was graced by critical party players, such as Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and General Secretaries Tarun Chugh and Sunil Bansal. The lengthy discussion extended for over two hours, with approximately 150 party functionaries in attendance.

Organization and Strategy: The Road to 400

In addition to declaring their aspirational seat count, the BJP leadership also outlined their organizational roadmap and strategies to achieve this lofty aim. Notably, plans were set into motion for the appointment of convenors and co-convenors at both the State Assembly and Lok Sabha levels. The party is also priming for a vigorous campaign, with its leaders scheduled to tour various Lok Sabha clusters as part of their election groundwork.

Confidence in Modi’s Leadership: A Third Term in Sight?

UP Deputy CM Keshavprasad Maurya has further stoked the embers of the BJP’s confidence, asserting that no party other than the BJP stands a chance of forming the government until 2047, both at the Center and in Uttar Pradesh. This assertion, along with the party’s robust election preparation, indicates a steadfast belief in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the accomplishments of the current government, with the potential of a third term looming large on the horizon.