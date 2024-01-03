en English
Elections

India’s BJP Launches ‘Navmatdata’, a Massive Voter Outreach Campaign for 2024 Elections

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in a strategic move ahead of the 2024 elections, is launching a comprehensive voter outreach campaign, christened ‘Navmatdata’. Slated to kick off this January, the campaign aims to conduct upwards of 5,000 public assemblies across the nation, with a specific objective of engaging with one crore new voters – a significant portion of which is the youth demographic.

‘Navmatdata’: Enlisting Youth for a Robust Democracy

BJP’s youth arm, the Yuva Morcha, will spearhead this campaign. The Morcha’s modus operandi involves targeting locales predominantly frequented by young individuals. College campuses, coaching centers, sports stadiums, and playgrounds will be the main hubs of engagement from January 8 to 11. The core purpose of these engagements is to enlighten the youth about the importance of their role in the democratic process, simultaneously highlighting the progress India has made since 2014 under the BJP’s governance.

Multiple Voter Conferences to Amplify Outreach

As part of the ‘Navmatdata’ campaign, each assembly constituency across the nation will host a new voter conference on January 24. The larger states, given their extensive voter base, are set to host two conferences per constituency. These conferences are intended to serve as platforms for dialogue, where the new voters can be informed about the ongoing development in the country under the BJP government, and learn about the various beneficial schemes the administration has launched catering specifically to the youth.

Key BJP Figures Helm the ‘Navmatdata’ Campaign

The ‘Navmatdata’ campaign is under the direct supervision of the BJP National General Secretary, Vinod Tawde. The BJP Yuva Morcha, playing a pivotal role in the campaign, is led by its President, Tejashawi Surya. A high-level meeting was convened at the BJP headquarters to lay out the blueprint for this extensive voter outreach initiative, evidencing the party’s resolve to engage with and mobilize the new voting bloc in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

