On the 75th Republic Day celebrations in India, an age-old tradition was revived as President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron rode a colonial-era horse-drawn buggy, marking the first instance since 1984. Macron's participation as the chief guest was a significant occasion, being the sixth time a French leader has been honored with this role.

Reviving a Historical Tradition

The buggy, a historical artifact from the era of the Viceroy before India's independence, was the subject of a coin toss between India and Pakistan post-partition. India emerged victorious in this unique settlement, gaining possession of the buggy. Since then, it has been part of several presidential ceremonies but its use had been limited in recent decades due to security concerns, specifically after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

Symbol of Presidential Tradition

President Murmu's decision to use the buggy again for the Republic Day ceremony signals a revival of this presidential tradition. The President is also expected to ride the buggy to the new Parliament building for her address to both Houses of Parliament, weather permitting. This buggy, maintained by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, is escorted by the President's Bodyguard regiment and is adorned with traditional decorations including the Ashoka Chakra.

Significance of the Buggy's Revival

While the buggy's use is symbolic of India's historical journey, its revival also represents the resilience of the country's traditions in the face of change. This momentous occasion, witnessed by billions, serves as a reminder of India's rich cultural legacy and its ability to maintain continuity while embracing progress. The ceremonial procession featuring the buggy added a touch of nostalgia and grandeur to the Republic Day celebrations, reinforcing India's commitment to preserving its past while moving towards the future.