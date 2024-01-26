India's 75th Republic Day: A Celebration of Unity and Democratic Values

India commemorated its 75th Republic Day with a spectrum of events nationwide, with a notable ceremony in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, the Director of Sericulture for Jammu and Kashmir, raised the National Flag at the Directorate of Sericulture Development Department in Tulsibagh, Srinagar. A large assembly of officials and staff members attended the event, which was imbued with a potent display of patriotism and commitment to the principles steering the nation's unceasing journey of growth and unity.

The Unfolding of National Pride

The ceremony, marked by the unfurling of the National Flag by Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, symbolized the pride and pledge to the values of freedom, justice, and equality that the day commemorates. The Republic Day celebrations serve as a reminder of the country's journey since its Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, representing the collective aspirations of its citizens for progress and solidarity.

Reverberating Democratic Values

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) also celebrated the milestone with a flag hoisting ceremony at its central office in Karan Nagar, Srinagar. The Commissioner SMC/CEO, Dr. Owais Ahmed, hoisted the flag, and cultural performances, patriotic recitals, and the rendition of the National Anthem enriched the event. Dr. Owais Ahmed underscored the rich legacy of India's democratic values and the significance of preserving the country's unity in diversity.

A Beacon of Constitutional Values

The 75th Republic Day was celebrated in the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Srinagar Wing, with the unfurling of the National Flag by Justice Atul Sreedharan. Mohammad Yousuf Wani, District & Sessions Judge, Member (Judicial) of the Tribunal at Srinagar, also hoisted the National Flag within the premises of the Tribunal at Srinagar. The event culminated with fervent affirmations of loyalty to the Nation and a collective resolve to uphold the Constitutional Values.