Indiana’s Secretary of State Bolsters State Elections with $2 Million Federal Grant

Indiana’s Secretary of State, Diego Morales, has committed over $2 million in federal Help America Vote Act funds to bolster election administration and security across the state. The funds, which have been distributed among several counties, are intended to enhance local election processes, facilitate voter outreach, and augment security measures. Among the beneficiaries is Lake County, which received a grant of $89,750 to prepare and disseminate educational materials on election law and voting requirements.

Morales’s Commitment to Election Integrity

During a visit to the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point, Morales expressed confidence in the security and reliability of the upcoming elections in Indiana. A Guatemalan immigrant and the state’s first Hispanic secretary of state, Morales underscores the significance of a robust county election infrastructure to Indiana’s overall strength.

His mission to boost voter participation and uphold election integrity includes forging partnerships with election officials across all 92 Indiana counties. Part of this endeavor will involve a voter registration drive focusing on eligible Hoosiers, particularly those within minority communities.

Impact of Federal Grants

The federal funds are allocated for projects aimed at improving election administration and security. For instance, White County Clerk Laura Cosgray received $5,497 towards the purchase of an app called Gov, designed to streamline election processes. Starke County received over $10,000 to enhance their election operations, including the addition of four new electronic poll books to reduce wait times at polling stations.

The grant money is expected to facilitate a smoother and more secure election process, with improvements set to be implemented ahead of the May 2024 primary elections.

Addressing the Challenges

Preparation for the 2024 presidential election comes amidst growing security concerns, including potential cyberattacks, equipment issues, and unfounded allegations of widespread fraud. Despite these challenges, efforts have been made to improve election security since the 2016 election, such as replacing outdated and vulnerable voting machines and including election systems in the list of critical infrastructure.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has initiated a cyber defense initiative and hired new regional election security advisers to work directly with local election offices, further bolstering the country’s election security.