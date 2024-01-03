en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Indiana’s Secretary of State Bolsters State Elections with $2 Million Federal Grant

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Indiana’s Secretary of State Bolsters State Elections with $2 Million Federal Grant

Indiana’s Secretary of State, Diego Morales, has committed over $2 million in federal Help America Vote Act funds to bolster election administration and security across the state. The funds, which have been distributed among several counties, are intended to enhance local election processes, facilitate voter outreach, and augment security measures. Among the beneficiaries is Lake County, which received a grant of $89,750 to prepare and disseminate educational materials on election law and voting requirements.

Morales’s Commitment to Election Integrity

During a visit to the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point, Morales expressed confidence in the security and reliability of the upcoming elections in Indiana. A Guatemalan immigrant and the state’s first Hispanic secretary of state, Morales underscores the significance of a robust county election infrastructure to Indiana’s overall strength.

His mission to boost voter participation and uphold election integrity includes forging partnerships with election officials across all 92 Indiana counties. Part of this endeavor will involve a voter registration drive focusing on eligible Hoosiers, particularly those within minority communities.

Impact of Federal Grants

The federal funds are allocated for projects aimed at improving election administration and security. For instance, White County Clerk Laura Cosgray received $5,497 towards the purchase of an app called Gov, designed to streamline election processes. Starke County received over $10,000 to enhance their election operations, including the addition of four new electronic poll books to reduce wait times at polling stations.

The grant money is expected to facilitate a smoother and more secure election process, with improvements set to be implemented ahead of the May 2024 primary elections.

Addressing the Challenges

Preparation for the 2024 presidential election comes amidst growing security concerns, including potential cyberattacks, equipment issues, and unfounded allegations of widespread fraud. Despite these challenges, efforts have been made to improve election security since the 2016 election, such as replacing outdated and vulnerable voting machines and including election systems in the list of critical infrastructure.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has initiated a cyber defense initiative and hired new regional election security advisers to work directly with local election offices, further bolstering the country’s election security.

0
Politics United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Maine Lawmakers Mull Over Granting Broader Internet Gambling Rights to Tribes

By Ebenezer Mensah

Westmoreland County Boosts Legal Salaries to Reinforce Criminal Justice System

By BNN Correspondents

Dr. Bakita Bello Weighs in on Ondo State's Political Climate Amidst New Leadership

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Senator John Fetterman's Candid Discourse on Battling Depression: A Beacon of Hope

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Sean Kertes Unanimously Re-elected as Chairman of Westmoreland County ...
@Politics · 55 seconds
Sean Kertes Unanimously Re-elected as Chairman of Westmoreland County ...
heart comment 0
2024 New Hampshire Legislature Session Begins Amidst Controversy

By Rafia Tasleem

2024 New Hampshire Legislature Session Begins Amidst Controversy
Ohio State Rep. Elliot Forhan Avoids Charges Amid Stalking Accusations, Political Challenges Remain

By Muhammad Jawad

Ohio State Rep. Elliot Forhan Avoids Charges Amid Stalking Accusations, Political Challenges Remain
Acquitted Murder Suspect, Ray A. Shetler Jr., Sentenced for Violent Confrontation

By Justice Nwafor

Acquitted Murder Suspect, Ray A. Shetler Jr., Sentenced for Violent Confrontation
Celebrating 6,000 Subscribers: ‘On The Trail 2024’ Provides Unique Take on US Politics

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Celebrating 6,000 Subscribers: 'On The Trail 2024' Provides Unique Take on US Politics
Latest Headlines
World News
Maine Lawmakers Mull Over Granting Broader Internet Gambling Rights to Tribes
14 seconds
Maine Lawmakers Mull Over Granting Broader Internet Gambling Rights to Tribes
Chico State Basketball Teams Triumph Over Cal Poly Humboldt; High School Teams Showcase Competitive Spirit
27 seconds
Chico State Basketball Teams Triumph Over Cal Poly Humboldt; High School Teams Showcase Competitive Spirit
Kent State Golden Flashes Lead Ball State Cardinals in Basketball Showdown
35 seconds
Kent State Golden Flashes Lead Ball State Cardinals in Basketball Showdown
Dr. Bakita Bello Weighs in on Ondo State's Political Climate Amidst New Leadership
55 seconds
Dr. Bakita Bello Weighs in on Ondo State's Political Climate Amidst New Leadership
Senator John Fetterman's Candid Discourse on Battling Depression: A Beacon of Hope
55 seconds
Senator John Fetterman's Candid Discourse on Battling Depression: A Beacon of Hope
Columbiana Clippers Score Big Win Over Mineral Ridge Rams
56 seconds
Columbiana Clippers Score Big Win Over Mineral Ridge Rams
Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Departure
1 min
Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Departure
Sean Kertes Unanimously Re-elected as Chairman of Westmoreland County Commissioners
1 min
Sean Kertes Unanimously Re-elected as Chairman of Westmoreland County Commissioners
Lyra Valkyria Defends NXT Women's Championship in Thrilling Match Against Blair Davenport
1 min
Lyra Valkyria Defends NXT Women's Championship in Thrilling Match Against Blair Davenport
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
12 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app