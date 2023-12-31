Indiana’s 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on ‘Fine-Tuning’ Policy

Indiana’s 2024 legislative session, commencing on January 8 and adjourning by March 14, is geared towards ‘fine-tuning’ policies with a distinct emphasis on enhancing literacy and education outcomes. This policy refinement drive emerges as a key priority for both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, particularly in the wake of setbacks due to the pandemic.

Strengthening Literacy and Truancy Regulations

Republican lawmakers are keen on tightening regulations to prevent students who fail reading tests from advancing grades. This move is seen as an intervention to counter the literacy challenges that have been exacerbated by the pandemic. Alongside this, truancy has been identified as a significant concern, with approximately 20% of students being chronically absent.

Addressing Early Childcare Costs and Availability

Both sides of the aisle are also focused on addressing the issues of early childcare costs and availability. There’s a willingness among Republicans to ease regulations for childcare facilities, while Democrats propose a tax credit as a viable solution. These bipartisan efforts aim to make childcare more accessible and affordable for Indiana’s families.

Another focal point of the session is the rising antisemitism on college campuses. House Speaker Todd Huston is advocating for legislation that would define antisemitism as religious discrimination, a move that may set a precedent for addressing hate crimes on campuses.

Workforce Development and Early Education

As Governor Eric Holcomb navigates his final term, he has hinted that his agenda may focus on early education and workforce development. This seems to align with the overarching theme of improving education outcomes and making Indiana a more competitive state in the job market.

Despite recent conservative legislation, such as the near-total abortion ban and restrictions on school vouchers and pronoun use, there seems to be a reluctance to engage with such ‘hot button’ social issues during an election year. Furthermore, issues like gambling or marijuana legalization are unlikely to see any legislative movement, despite neighboring states adopting a more progressive stance on the latter.