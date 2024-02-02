Indiana Senate Unanimously Passes Bill to Accelerate Replacement of Lead Water Lines

In a significant legislative move, Senate Bill 5, aimed at accelerating the replacement of lead water service lines across Indiana, has received unanimous support in the Senate. The bill, authored by District 44 Senator Eric Koch, R-Bedford, addresses an issue that has long plagued the state: the continued use of lead service lines, despite their nationwide ban in 1986. According to estimates by the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA), over 265,000 such lines are still operational within Indiana.

A Proactive Approach to a Persistent Issue

The bill's passage marks a crucial step in Indiana's efforts to mitigate the health risks associated with aging lead water lines. Senator Koch highlighted the potential for increased lead contamination in drinking water, a consequence of continued use of these lines. The health implications of lead exposure, particularly for children, are well-documented and include cognitive impairment and physical developmental delays.

The bill paves the way for utility companies in Indiana to replace lead pipes more quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively. This is made possible by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission's (IURC) approval of lead line service replacement plans. With these plans in place, utility companies will be better equipped to phase out the use of lead service lines, thereby reducing the risk of lead exposure for Indiana's residents.