Indiana Legislature to Discuss Two Pro-Gun Bills

This week, Indiana's House Financial Institutions Committee is set to publicly discuss House Bill 1084, also known as The Second Amendment Privacy Act. The proposed legislation targets the use of firearm-related Merchant Category Codes (MCCs) approved by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in September 2022. These MCCs, specific to firearm retailers, have been under the critical lens of the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA), which has been vocal about preserving the privacy and Second Amendment rights of gun owners.

Advertisment

Firearm Retailer MCCs: A Privacy Concern

Firearm retailer MCCs serve as a mechanism to track the data of gun owners through payment card transactions at firearms and ammunition retailers. Several states have already taken definitive measures against the utilization of these codes, raising concerns over potential infringements on privacy rights. House Bill 1084 is Indiana's attempt to shield gun owner data from such tracking, reinforcing the state's commitment to upholding Second Amendment rights.

House Bill 1235: Safeguarding Firearm Manufacturers

Advertisment

In addition to HB 1084, another pro-gun bill is on the legislative agenda this week. The House Judiciary Committee is preparing to hold a hearing on House Bill 1235, intending to prevent local governments from filing lawsuits against firearm manufacturers for the criminal misuse of their products. Should this bill pass, Indiana's laws would align with those of over 35 other states and federal regulations that safeguard the firearm industry from such litigation.

The proposal of House Bill 1235 comes as a response to cities like Gary, Indiana, which has a history of suing firearm manufacturers. The bill's objective is to equip manufacturers in Indiana with similar legal protections, barring local governments from lodging what are seen as frivolous lawsuits against them.

As these two pro-gun bills step into the spotlight in Indiana’s legislative chambers, they underscore the state's ongoing dialogue around gun rights, privacy, and industry liability. With the NRA-ILA advocating strongly for these measures, the pending decisions on House Bills 1084 and 1235 will be closely watched by all sides of the gun rights debate.