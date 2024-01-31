Indiana Lawmaker Brandishes Firearm During Debate with Student Activists

Indiana state Representative Jim Lucas, a Republican from Seymour, found himself embroiled in a controversy following a heated dialogue with students from Burris Laboratory School advocating for gun control. The incident, captured on video by a student, showed Lucas revealing his firearm to the students at the Indiana Statehouse, transforming what had been a civil conversation into a perceived display of power.

Students Demand Action

The students were part of Students Demand Action, a youth-led movement advocating for stricter gun control laws formed in the aftermath of the 2018 Parkland school shooting. They were participating in Advocacy Day, an initiative aimed at facilitating discussion on gun violence prevention with lawmakers. Makynna Fivecoats, one of the students, expressed that adults often disregard their concerns about gun violence. She stated that Lucas's act of showing his handgun felt more like a threat than a part of a dialogue.

Lucas Defends His Action

Lucas defended his actions by stating he was merely showing an 'inanimate object' and emphasized his right to carry a gun for self-defense. The incident took place at the Statehouse where, under Indiana law, lawmakers and employees are allowed to carry guns, a provision Lucas supported in a 2017 bill. This isn't the first time Lucas has stirred controversy with his statements and actions regarding firearms. He had previously made controversial remarks during the 2020 legislative session.

Incident Sparks Controversy

The incident has sparked widespread debate and criticism, casting a shadow on the students' advocacy efforts. It has left some students feeling unsafe, hopeless, and demotivated. The event has been reported by various news outlets, including The Hill and The IndyStar. Lucas's office has been contacted for further comment on the incident.