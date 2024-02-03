Indiana Invests $6.9 Million in Employer-Sponsored Child Care

Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb has announced the awarding of $6.9 million in employer-sponsored child care grants to 22 businesses, community groups, and school corporations. This funding, which brings the total investment to $25 million, is part of the state's broader initiative under Holcomb's 2023 Next Level Agenda, aimed at enhancing child care options for the state's working population.
Investment in Future Generations
The initiative, funded by the state's remaining federal relief funds from the COVID-19 pandemic, seeks to strengthen the early child care and education sector. It is a collaboration with the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana Manufacturers Association and is aimed at providing support for today's workforce and investing in the future generations of Indiana.
Addressing Child Care Challenges
The program offers up to $750,000 for large employers, $350,000 for mid-sized employers, and $50,000 for smaller employers. It is designed to provide on-site child care, child care tuition benefits, or other support in partnership with child care centers. This bold step is aimed at addressing the lack of early childhood care facilities, a challenge that has been a barrier for retaining employees and contributing to workforce absenteeism.
Recipients of these grants, including Elkhart Community Schools, Whitko Community Schools, Lippert, and other organizations from Elkhart, LaGrange, Kosciusko, and Noble counties, will use these funds to create or expand child care services.