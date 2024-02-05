Indiana House Advances Bill to Repeal Ukrainian-Specific Driver's License Law

In a significant legislative development, Indiana's House of Representatives has given the green light to House Bill 1162, which seeks to annul a law that exclusively extended the privilege of acquiring driver's licenses to Ukrainian immigrants on humanitarian parole. This decisive move is a direct consequence of a federal judge's ruling which mandates the benefits of the law be extended to all immigrants on humanitarian parole, irrespective of their national origin.

Bill Triggers in Response to Discrimination Lawsuit

The roots of this legislative action can be traced back to a lawsuit spearheaded by Haitian immigrants. Backed by both the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana and the National Immigration Law Center, the lawsuit challenged the constitutionality of the law, arguing its preferential treatment towards Ukrainian immigrants was discriminatory. The judge’s injunction has served as a catalyst for the introduction of this bill.

Republican Proponents and Their Arguments

The bill's Republican champions argue that the extension of driver's licenses to all immigrants on humanitarian parole undermines state jurisdiction over immigration policy. They express concerns that this could potentially pave the way for individuals with dishonest intentions to acquire what they perceive as a 'coveted status.' The bill has, however, transcended party lines, securing bipartisan support and passing with an overwhelming majority.

Next Steps for the Bill

Having passed the House of Representatives, House Bill 1162 now moves on to the state Senate for additional deliberation. The fate of the bill, which bears significant implications for the immigrant community and the shaping of the state's immigration policy, now lies in the hands of the senators.