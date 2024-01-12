en English
Agriculture

Indian Supreme Court Questions GEAC’s Approval Process for GM Mustard Hybrid

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
India’s Supreme Court has raised pertinent inquiries to the Indian government, questioning the decision-making process of the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) in approving the environmental release of the genetically modified (GM) mustard hybrid DMH-11. The main point of contention lies in whether the GEAC considered the findings and reports of the Technical Experts Committee (TEC), appointed by the court itself, before granting approval.

The GEAC’s Decision-Making Process Under Scrutiny

The Court’s interest in the case reflects the ongoing debate over GM crops in India and the regulatory scrutiny they are under, particularly regarding their biosafety and potential environmental impacts. The Supreme Court’s intervention suggests a judicial oversight level in the GM crops approval process, symbolizing the complexity and controversy surrounding the introduction of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in India’s agricultural landscape.

The Regulatory Response

The Attorney General responded to the Supreme Court’s inquiries by stating that the regulatory regime has been significantly strengthened since 2012. This enhancement ensures a transparent, science-based framework for environmental risk assessment of GM crops. The conditional approval for environmental release of GM mustard was presented as an example of this strengthened regulatory framework’s effective implementation.

Concerns Surrounding GM Crops

The content provides an in-depth look at the biosafety concerns related to transgenic crops in India. It focuses on the detrimental effects of the Cry1Ac endotoxin on transgenic plants’ development. Furthermore, it highlights potential risks like allergenicity, toxicity to non-target organisms, and effects on soil fertility associated with transgenic crops. The need for further research to ensure the safety and predictability of GM crops prior to their approval is also emphasized, reflecting the ongoing discussion and concerns surrounding their use.

Agriculture India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

