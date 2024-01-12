en English
India

Indian Supreme Court Dismisses ‘Staged’ Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:03 am EST
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses ‘Staged’ Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

The Supreme Court of India dismissed an appeal from the Punjab government, which challenged a prior judgement of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, thereby providing relief to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. The appeal was in relation to a First Information Report (FIR) filed against Badal in 2021, accusing him of violations under the Epidemic Diseases Act for alleged obstruction of mining operations in Beas town, Amritsar district. The Supreme Court, however, deemed the case as ‘staged’ and dismissed it on the grounds of lacking merit.

Supreme Court’s Verdict

The court, composed of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, inferred that none of the offences alleged in the FIR held substance, leading to the dismissal of the Special Leave Petition. The bench also voiced its skepticism over the Punjab government’s decision to appeal, especially when the complainant, the mining company, did not opt to appeal.

High Court’s Observations

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had previously quashed the FIR on the grounds that the accusations did not substantiate the need for prosecution. It also took into account Badal’s claim that his visit to the site was to investigate allegations of illegal mining in an environmentally sensitive area. The Supreme Court’s decision reaffirms the High Court’s observation and implies that the political leader’s actions did not warrant the legal charges that were filed against him.

Implications of the Verdict

The Supreme Court’s decision sheds light on the need for concrete evidence before levelling charges. It also underscores the importance of discerning between genuine cases and ‘staged’ ones, thereby setting a precedent for future cases.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

