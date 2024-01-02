Indian Supreme Court Declines to Halt Bihar’s Caste Survey

In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India has declined to halt the Bihar government’s directive to conduct a caste survey. The decision comes despite challenges from petitioners, including NGOs Ek Soch Ek Prayas and Youth for Equality. The petitioners argue that the Bihar government’s decision to carry out a caste census is unconstitutional and discriminatory, asserting that it contravenes the fundamental structure of the Indian Constitution.

Supreme Court’s Ruling

The top court, with a bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and including Justice Dipankar Datta, instructed the Bihar government to make the findings of the survey public. This measure is intended to allow concerned petitioners to contest the results or address any issues they may have. The Supreme Court stated it would not issue interim relief to the petitioners as there was an existing favorable high court order for the government.

On the Issue of Transparency

The court expressed concerns that the breakdown of data in the Bihar caste survey was not being made available to the public, which could potentially lead to problems. The issue of whether the data from the survey should be made available for public scrutiny was discussed. The court has ordered for the matter to be listed in the week commencing on January 29.

Next Steps

Further examination of the legal aspects concerning the high court judgement and the legitimacy of the survey conducted by the Bihar state will occur at a later date. The next hearing has been scheduled for January 29. The survey revealed that the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) together constitute 63% of the State’s population, with the EBCs at 36% and the OBCs at 27.13%. The court is addressing the issue of transparency and the availability of data for public scrutiny.