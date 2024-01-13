en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Indian Social Media Campaign Calls for Maldives Boycott

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:13 am EST
Indian Social Media Campaign Calls for Maldives Boycott

The social media landscape in India has recently been ablaze with the trending hashtag #BoycottMaldives. This campaign is a response to remarks made by the Speaker of the Maldives Parliament, Mohamed Nasheed, about the Indian state of Kerala and its governance. The comments, perceived as derogatory and an infringement on India’s sovereignty, have sparked widespread outrage among Indian netizens.

Nasheed’s Comments Ignite a Social Media Firestorm

Former President of the Maldives and current Speaker, Mohamed Nasheed’s comments about Kerala, one of India’s states, have been interpreted as interfering with India’s internal affairs. The remarks have stirred a potent reaction among Indian citizens, leading to a call for a boycott of the Maldives, a popular tourist destination for many Indians.

Impact on the Maldivian Economy

The boycott campaign, if successful, could have significant implications for the Maldivian economy, which heavily relies on tourism. In the face of growing public sentiment, some Indian actors, cricketers, and even travel platforms have expressed support for the boycott, further intensifying the potential impact on the Maldivian tourism industry.

Geopolitical Ramifications

The situation illuminates the delicate nature of diplomatic relations, particularly against the backdrop of the Maldives’ growing ties with China. This development, coupled with the current social media campaign, highlights the changing dynamics in the relationship between India and the Maldives. Moreover, the incident underscores the power of social media in shaping public opinion and potentially influencing economic and political landscapes.

In the wake of the social media campaign, India has begun developing ‘its Maldives’, the island of Lakshadweep, as an alternative resort destination. This move, coupled with the increasing support for the boycott, could lead to a noticeable shift in regional tourism dynamics.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
56 seconds ago
Nitish Kumar Declines Convenor Post for INDIA Bloc Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Bihar’s Chief Minister and the Janata Dal (United) national president, Nitish Kumar, has declined the position of convenor for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. This significant decision comes as the alliance gears up for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Nitish Kumar Declines Convenor Post Nitish Kumar has expressed his preference for the
Nitish Kumar Declines Convenor Post for INDIA Bloc Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Ola Electric Scooter Saves the Day at Wedding Sangeet, CEO Reacts
22 mins ago
Ola Electric Scooter Saves the Day at Wedding Sangeet, CEO Reacts
Greed Over Land Leads to Two Fatal Attacks on Elders in Uttar Pradesh, India
22 mins ago
Greed Over Land Leads to Two Fatal Attacks on Elders in Uttar Pradesh, India
Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict on PIL Concerning Afghan Refugee Students Denied RTE Benefits
5 mins ago
Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict on PIL Concerning Afghan Refugee Students Denied RTE Benefits
Indian Army Unit Excels in Avalanche Rescue Operations Amid Harsh Winter Conditions
21 mins ago
Indian Army Unit Excels in Avalanche Rescue Operations Amid Harsh Winter Conditions
Prasidh Krishna's Injury: Cloud of Uncertainty over Upcoming Test Series with England
21 mins ago
Prasidh Krishna's Injury: Cloud of Uncertainty over Upcoming Test Series with England
Latest Headlines
World News
Mumias East MP Arrested for Alleged Assault: A Call for Accountability
31 seconds
Mumias East MP Arrested for Alleged Assault: A Call for Accountability
Nitish Kumar Declines Convenor Post for INDIA Bloc Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
56 seconds
Nitish Kumar Declines Convenor Post for INDIA Bloc Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League Title Race: Ange Postecoglou's Assertive Stance
1 min
Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League Title Race: Ange Postecoglou's Assertive Stance
Kenya's Nandi County MPs Accuse Law Society of Aiding Opposition: A Test of Democracy
2 mins
Kenya's Nandi County MPs Accuse Law Society of Aiding Opposition: A Test of Democracy
Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Steps Down from Parliament: A Shift in South Africa's Political Landscape?
2 mins
Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Steps Down from Parliament: A Shift in South Africa's Political Landscape?
Gaza Crisis: British Surgeon Shares Harrowing Experience
3 mins
Gaza Crisis: British Surgeon Shares Harrowing Experience
Joshua Roy: From Laval Rocket Rookie to Montreal Canadiens' Rising Star
4 mins
Joshua Roy: From Laval Rocket Rookie to Montreal Canadiens' Rising Star
Facial Fillers Under Fire: Trending Shift in Cosmetic Industry
8 mins
Facial Fillers Under Fire: Trending Shift in Cosmetic Industry
Team Secret's Warbirds Details Preparation Strategy for VCT Pacific 2024
9 mins
Team Secret's Warbirds Details Preparation Strategy for VCT Pacific 2024
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app