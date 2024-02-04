Indian President Advocates Global Cooperation in Legal Challenges at Commonwealth Conference

President Droupadi Murmu of India took to the stage at the Valedictory Ceremony of the Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CAGSC-24) on Sunday, expressing her confidence in India's ability to significantly influence global discourse on justice delivery. As the world's largest democracy with a rich democratic heritage, she affirmed that India's experiences and insights could be valuable to the international community.

Global Cooperation in Legal Challenges

President Murmu underlined the importance of multinational cooperation in addressing environmental justice and other cross-border legal challenges. With climate change looming large, she emphasized that it has never been more crucial for nations to collaborate on these issues. Recognizing the diversity and legacy of the Commonwealth, she said it is uniquely positioned to foster such cooperation to address shared concerns.

She invoked the concept of 'nyaya' from Indian philosophy, which encompasses justice and logic, to highlight the integral role of the legal community in maintaining moral order.

Modernising Indian Criminal Justice System

Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed President Murmu's sentiments, emphasizing the need for modernizing the Indian criminal justice system. He discussed the implementation of three new laws, enacted last year with the assent of President Murmu, which aim to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Evidence Act. This move, Shah said, makes India's criminal justice system one of the most modern in the world.

Shah also stressed the importance of leveraging technology to make the justice system accessible, affordable, and accountable. The new laws have provisions for the use of technology and the creation of infrastructure, which is already in place and set for implementation.

Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference

The conference, held in New Delhi, revolved around the theme 'Cross-Border Challenges in Justice Delivery'. It aimed to deliberate on key issues pertaining to law and justice, and attracted participants from Commonwealth nations and international delegations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the event, emphasizing India's modernization of laws and the removal of thousands of obsolete colonial laws. Lastly, President Murmu acknowledged the influence of Indian leaders trained in law in fostering national awareness, a commonality shared with other Commonwealth nations, which strengthens their familial bond.