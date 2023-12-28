en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Indian Politics: The BJP’s Strength and the Future of Opposition

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:02 am EST
Indian Politics: The BJP’s Strength and the Future of Opposition

In the labyrinth of Indian politics, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the precise leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, portrays a two-fold narrative of power and concern. The party’s prowess in maneuvering policies through parliament without substantial opposition acknowledges its supremacy, further bolstered by the personal appeal of Modi, a formidable figure poised for re-election in the looming 2024 polls. This unchallenged position, seen as the BJP’s strength, inadvertently casts a shadow over the democratic processes in India.

Unassailable BJP and the Erosion of Opposition

The BJP’s dominance is not only confined to the central power corridors but also stretches across key Indian states. A triumphant narrative unfolds in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, where the party has secured resounding victories. The significant surge in vote share juxtaposes the dwindling support for Congress in the Hindi heartland. The BJP’s governance extends across 12 states, while it shares power in four others, reinforcing its unchallenged position.

The Strategy Behind the Success

The party’s success hinges on its well-crafted strategy focused on welfare and women-centric schemes. This has resonated with the electorate, particularly women voters, contributing to the BJP’s victories in the recent state elections, including the northern states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. The party’s dominance in the Hindi heartland has prompted Prime Minister Modi to aim for a hat trick in the upcoming general elections. The BJP’s blueprint for stability at the Centre and mobility in the states seems to be delivering results, albeit with potential challenges in the general elections.

Political Developments: A Mixed Bag

The political landscape of 2023 witnessed momentous events, including the inauguration of the new Parliament building with an expanded capacity, disruptions in parliamentary proceedings, the passage of essential bills, and a record number of MP suspensions. Nine states held assembly elections, with BJP emerging victorious in four, Congress in two, and regional parties in the remaining three. The year concluded with a BJP victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Additionally, a panel was established to explore the possibility of simultaneous national and state elections.

However, the incident of two young men setting off smoke bombs in the parliament, although non-violent, is indicative of the mounting tensions within the political climate. The incident, while not resulting in any casualties, accentuates the charged atmosphere, thereby raising questions about the health and future of India’s political opposition.

As the BJP continues to consolidate its position, the larger question at hand is the cost this unassailable position may exact on India’s democratic processes, painting a complex picture of strength and potential vulnerabilities.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Rupee Gains Ground Against US Dollar: Analyzing the Dynamics

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Stock Markets Reach New Highs Amid Global Optimism

By Dil Bar Irshad

RBI's Financial Stability Report 2023: A Comprehensive Analysis of India's Financial System

By Rafia Tasleem

Sunil Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Performance in Test Match Against South Africa

By Salman Khan

Lashkar-e-Toiba Associate Captured in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Di ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Lashkar-e-Toiba Associate Captured in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Di ...
heart comment 0
Piyush Goyal: Red Sea Conflict Yet to Significantly Impact India’s Trade

By Dil Bar Irshad

Piyush Goyal: Red Sea Conflict Yet to Significantly Impact India's Trade
Ashwin Warns Jansen for Backing Up Too Early on Third Day of Boxing Day Test

By Salman Khan

Ashwin Warns Jansen for Backing Up Too Early on Third Day of Boxing Day Test
Captain Minima Regulations Cause 50 Flight Diversions: A Deep Dive

By Dil Bar Irshad

Captain Minima Regulations Cause 50 Flight Diversions: A Deep Dive
Mukesh Ambani Charts Ambitious Vision for Reliance Industries

By Rafia Tasleem

Mukesh Ambani Charts Ambitious Vision for Reliance Industries
Latest Headlines
World News
Ex-Hamas Leader Reaffirms Commitment to 1967 Borders Amid Ongoing Conflict
52 seconds
Ex-Hamas Leader Reaffirms Commitment to 1967 Borders Amid Ongoing Conflict
UN Raises Alarms Over Escalating Human Rights Crises in West Bank
2 mins
UN Raises Alarms Over Escalating Human Rights Crises in West Bank
Sunil Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Performance in Test Match Against South Africa
2 mins
Sunil Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Performance in Test Match Against South Africa
Social Media Suicide Notes: A Cry for Help in the Digital Age
2 mins
Social Media Suicide Notes: A Cry for Help in the Digital Age
Significant Advancements in Cardiovascular Medicine in 2023: A Year in Review
2 mins
Significant Advancements in Cardiovascular Medicine in 2023: A Year in Review
Ashwin Warns Jansen for Backing Up Too Early on Third Day of Boxing Day Test
3 mins
Ashwin Warns Jansen for Backing Up Too Early on Third Day of Boxing Day Test
Boxing Day Test: Australia Leads, Pakistan Hopes High Amid Missed Centuries
3 mins
Boxing Day Test: Australia Leads, Pakistan Hopes High Amid Missed Centuries
Vijayakanth: The 'Captain' Who Charted His Own Course in Cinema and Politics
4 mins
Vijayakanth: The 'Captain' Who Charted His Own Course in Cinema and Politics
Barbados Prepares for Arrival of New COVID-19 Variant Amid Tourism Season
5 mins
Barbados Prepares for Arrival of New COVID-19 Variant Amid Tourism Season
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
26 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
35 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
45 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
5 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
5 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app