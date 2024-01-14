en English
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena Faction

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:58 pm EST
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

In an unexpected political move, Milind Deora, a prominent figure in Indian politics, is poised to align himself with the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena, a regional political party in Maharashtra, India. This decision, which comes amidst ongoing internal conflicts within Shiv Sena, could potentially cause a significant shift in the balance of power within Maharashtra and even at the national level.

Discontent and Division within Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena political party has been divided into two factions, the one led by Uddhav Thackeray and the other headed by Eknath Shinde. The schism has led to a bitter dispute over the Mumbai South Lok Sabha. Deora’s intent to join Shinde’s camp suggests a deep-seated dissatisfaction with the Thackeray faction’s claim over this significant region.

Political Turnaround for Milind Deora

Deora’s political trajectory, which has seen him rise through the ranks of the Indian National Congress, a major political party in India, makes this shift all the more significant. His decision to join the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena underscores the profound political implications this move could have.

Implications for Maharashtra and Beyond

This political realignment is likely to send shockwaves through the corridors of power in Maharashtra. The move could also have a ripple effect at the national level, potentially unsettling the current political equilibrium. It’s a development that is expected to be covered extensively by news outlets and could trigger in-depth political analyses and discussions on the potential impact of this political shift.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

