India

Indian PM Urges Youth Participation in Democracy and National Progress

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
Indian PM Urges Youth Participation in Democracy and National Progress

The Prime Minister of India, in his address at an event, underscored the vital role that the youth plays in the democratic process. He stated that active participation from first-time voters and the youth in politics could be instrumental in reducing the influence of dynastic politics, which he sees as harmful to the country.

Amrit Kaal: A Time for Duty

Referring to the upcoming 25-year span leading up to the centenary of India’s independence as ‘Amrit Kaal,’ the Prime Minister labeled it as ‘kartavya kaal’ or a period for the youth to concentrate on their responsibilities for societal and national progress. He encouraged the young generation to support local products, steer clear of drugs, and abstain from using offensive language. He also drew on the inspiration of historical figures such as Sri Aurobindo and Swami Vivekananda, expressing faith in the youth’s potential to make significant contributions during this period.

India’s Economic Achievements

The Prime Minister also highlighted India’s economic successes, including its position among the top five global economies and a robust startup ecosystem. He attributed these accomplishments to the commitment and hard work of the youth. In addition, he encouraged ‘shramadaan’ or voluntary labor for cleanliness in temples, particularly in the context of the upcoming consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Legacy and Global Appeal

Paying homage to an array of historical figures from Maharashtra, he urged the current generation to derive inspiration from them for a brighter future. The Prime Minister also highlighted the international appeal of Indian practices like yoga and Ayurveda, which the youth are promoting globally. He made a plea for a wider vision that extends beyond solving existing problems, aiming for higher aspirations and dreams.

India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

