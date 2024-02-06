Indian Parliament Budget Session Extended to Table 'White Paper'

The Indian Parliament's ongoing Budget session, initially set to conclude on February 9, has been extended by a day. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi revealed the extension on February 6, emphasizing the need to accommodate the government's plan to present a 'white paper' on the economic mismanagement allegedly perpetrated by the preceding Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government prior to 2014.

White Paper on Economic Mismanagement

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is tasked with presenting the 'white paper' in both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. The document will outline the poor economic conditions inherited from the UPA and the subsequent economic resurgence achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. Sitharaman had previously hinted at this document in her interim budget speech on February 1.

Extension for Unfinished Tasks

This extension of the parliamentary session is deemed necessary to cover remaining agenda items. These items include the Finance Bill, budget discussion, and demand for grants. However, the 'white paper' is not simply an economic report; it will also serve as a political tool for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to critique the Congress as the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for April-May, approach.

Parliamentary Session Extension

Parliamentary sessions typically do not occur on weekends, but exceptions have been made in the past for significant legislative business. The extension of the parliamentary session and the tabling of the 'white paper' will provide further insight into business news, stock market updates, and financial insights.