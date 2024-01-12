en English
Elections

Indian-Origin Entrepreneurs Stir London Mayoral Election

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:52 pm EST
Indian-Origin Entrepreneurs Stir London Mayoral Election

In the upcoming Mayor of London election, the city’s vibrant political landscape is set to be enlivened by a diverse field of candidates, including two Indian-origin entrepreneurs running as independents. The contenders for the seat, Tarun Ghulati, a 63-year-old businessman, and Shyam Bhatia, a 62-year-old property entrepreneur, are part of a bustling group of nearly a dozen candidates challenging the current Mayor, Sadiq Khan.

The Contenders and their Campaigns

Ghulati, a London resident for over two decades, has built his campaign around the pillars of ‘trust and growth,’ launching it in India to honor his birthplace and draw blessings. In contrast, Bhatia, who was born in the UK to a father who served in the Indian government, is taking aim at the city’s defunct policy system. His commitment is to make London a safer and more equitable place.

London’s Political Arena

Navigating the political arena, the candidates must secure the necessary signatures and a deposit by March to solidify their positions in the race. They are vying to bring change to London with priorities such as safety, transportation, community strengthening, and maintaining London’s status as a leading global city.

The Race for the Seat

Other candidates throwing their hats in the ring include those from the Conservative Party, Liberal Democrats, Reform UK, Green Party, and several independents. The final list of candidates will be unveiled on April 2, exactly one month before the election, setting the stage for an engaging and unpredictable political showdown.

Elections Politics United Kingdom
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

