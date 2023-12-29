en English
India

Indian National Congress Unveils 2024 Election Strategy

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:45 pm EST
Indian National Congress Unveils 2024 Election Strategy

The Indian National Congress (INC) unveiled its plans for the upcoming 2024 general elections, a significant announcement featured in today’s TimesTop10 newsletter. The party’s key proposals include conducting a caste census and implementing the NYAY scheme, a minimum income guarantee plan for the economically disadvantaged.

Unveiling the Blueprint for 2024 Elections

Shashi Tharoor, Congress Working Committee member and Lok Sabha MP, hinted at making way for younger contenders in the future. Presently representing Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor indicated that the upcoming 2024 general elections might be his last in the constituency. He clarified, however, that this wasn’t definitive, considering the unpredictable nature of politics.

At the ‘Hai Tayyar Hum’ rally in Nagpur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi officially kicked off the party’s campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The rally, attended by around 60,000 people, became the platform for the party to reaffirm its commitment to holding a caste census once voted to power.

Partnerships and Power Dynamics

The Samajwadi Party, a partner in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), might offer the Congress Party ten seats in Uttar Pradesh for the forthcoming elections. Despite previous alliances, the relationship between the two parties has been turbulent, marked by disagreements over seat sharing and alliances with other parties.

The INC is also planning to revamp its Delhi unit, prioritizing merit along with representing diverse social sections. This new team will focus on promoting the achievements of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo’ and ‘Bharat Nyay’ campaigns.

A War Cry for 2024

In a rally in Nagpur, the INC announced its 2024 electoral proposals, which included the implementation of the NYAY scheme and conducting a caste census if they win the general elections. They emphasized the need for opposition unity while criticizing the BJP and RSS for allegedly endangering democracy and the Constitution.

The INC launched its election campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the slogan ‘Hai Taiyaar Hum.’ The party is now focused on strategic preparations for the elections, including seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc partners and planning significant grassroots-level events.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

