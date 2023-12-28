en English
Elections

Indian National Congress Celebrates 139th Foundation Day, Launches Electoral Campaign

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:34 am EST
Indian National Congress Celebrates 139th Foundation Day, Launches Electoral Campaign

The Indian National Congress, marking its 139th foundation day on December 28, 2023, has reaffirmed its commitment to building an India grounded in the values of parliamentary democracy and equality. This year’s celebration was distinctively marked by the hoisting of the national flag at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Headquarters in Delhi, a symbolic gesture embodying the party’s core principles and vision for the nation.

Commitment to Democracy and Equality

During the event, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the party’s long-standing dedication to public welfare and progress for all Indians, a vision firmly anchored in the nation’s Constitution. The principles of political, economic, and social rights were particularly underscored, reflecting the Congress’ aspiration to foster an inclusive and equitable society.

Leading Voices in Congress

Senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, graced the event. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi expressed his pride in the ideals that the party upholds, including truth, non-violence, love, fraternity, respect, equality, and patriotism. These values, he asserted, form the cornerstone of the party’s identity and its approach to governance.

Launchpad for Electoral Campaign

The Congress’ foundation day this year also served as the commencement of its campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party is set to hold a rally titled ‘Hain Tayyar Hum’ in Nagpur, Maharashtra, which strives to convey a message of change and pose a challenge to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The rally is expected to feature speeches from Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, signaling the party’s leadership involvement and commitment to mobilizing support for the elections.

As the Indian National Congress celebrates its long history, the party’s 139th foundation day becomes not just a commemoration, but a springboard for its electoral campaign. With the party’s core focus on democracy, equality, and social justice, the Congress aims to resonate with the electorate, setting the stage for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

