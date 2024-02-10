Indian MPs Unite in Solidarity: Reducing Salaries by 30% During the Covid-19 Pandemic

In a display of unity and commitment, the Members of Parliament (MPs) in India unanimously decided to reduce their salaries by 30% during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded this decision, acknowledging it as a powerful message to the people. The subsidy for Parliament canteen food for MPs was also halted, reflecting their solidarity with the nation amidst the crisis.

Advertisment

A Bill Born Out of Necessity

The year 2020 was a challenging one, with the pandemic causing unprecedented disruptions worldwide. In India, the Prime Minister, his Council of Ministers, the then President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, and all state governors took a 30% pay cut. A bill was passed in Parliament to reduce the salaries of MPs for one year to address the exigencies arising out of the pandemic.

The Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) Fund was temporarily suspended for two years, a move reflecting the government's determination to redirect resources towards pandemic relief efforts.

Advertisment

Reform, Performance, and Transformation

Addressing the last sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to Speaker Om Birla for his balanced and impartial guidance of the Lower House. He described the past five years as a period of reform, performance, and transformation, with the country moving quickly towards significant changes.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the decisions taken during this period were not merely policy shifts but were part of a broader vision to transform India's socio-economic landscape. He highlighted that the collective efforts of the MPs had played a crucial role in this transformation.

Advertisment

Salute to the Spirit of Sacrifice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his address by saluting the spirit of sacrifice demonstrated by the MPs. He reiterated that their decision to take a salary cut and forgo allowances was a testament to their commitment to serving the nation. He expressed hope that this spirit of unity and sacrifice would continue to guide the nation's future endeavors.

As the world continues to grapple with the aftermath of the pandemic, the decision of India's MPs to reduce their salaries serves as a powerful reminder of the role of leadership in times of crisis. Their actions underscore the importance of solidarity and sacrifice in the face of adversity, offering a beacon of hope and resilience for the world to follow.